First satellite images appeared after attack on headquarters of Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation. PHOTO

The first satellite images of the aftermath of a missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol have been published online.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Krym. Realii".

The publication showed satellite images from the American company Planet Labs from 21 September and 22 September, when the strike was carried out.

The images show that the headquarters building was seriously damaged on Friday afternoon. Smoke and destruction can be seen even from space.

Read on Censor.NET: Defeat of Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ during meeting of leaders is result of special operation "Crab Trap", - SOF

















As Censor.NET reported, on 22 September 2023, the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was hit by missiles. After that, a fire broke out in the building.

The occupiers reported one killed (and later missing) Russian.