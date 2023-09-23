Strike on Kremenchuk: houses were damaged, 32 people were injured. PHOTOS

As a result of a rocket attack on Kremenchuk, the Poltava region, a blast wave damaged several residential buildings in the city center.

This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of Kremenchuk Vitalii Maletsky, Censor.NET reports.

"Windows are broken, the roof is damaged, and in some places, the facade decoration has been destroyed. A special commission is already working to inspect the facilities and record all the damage. Residents whose property was damaged will receive compensation. Funding will be provided by the RMA and the city budget. All city services are involved in the process of repairing the damage to the buildings," the statement said.

Maletsky also clarified that the search is complete.

"Thirty-two people were injured, including three children. 16 people were hospitalised, one person died," the statement said.

