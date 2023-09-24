Enemy fired at Mala Tokmachka and Orihiv, two people were killed. PHOTO

Two people died as a result of another shelling of the frontline territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder has been launched.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, on 23 September 2023, a civilian was killed during an enemy attack on the village of Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia region.

It is also reported that on 22 September 2023, the Russian Armed Forces carried out another targeted shelling of civilian infrastructure in Orikhiv. A woman was killed. The houses of local residents were damaged.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is carried out by investigators of the SSU in the Zaporizhzhia region.

