Consequences of Russian shelling of Kherson region: administrative building destroyed, houses damaged. PHOTOS

The occupiers shelled two settlements in Beryslav district of Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, the Kherson RMA showed the consequences of the occupiers' shelling of the settlements of Dudchany and Zmiivka.

"The photo shows two settlements in Beryslav district after Russian shelling. In Dudchany, residential buildings were damaged by enemy fire. A wounded 64-year-old woman was taken to hospital.



In Zmiivka, the occupants destroyed the administrative building and damaged the houses of local residents," the statement said.

