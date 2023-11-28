Russians shelled the Nikopol region with heavy artillery and UAVs: three people were injured, enterprises and high-rise buildings were damaged. PHOTOS

The Russian army shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery and drones, as a result of which three people were injured, businesses, houses, cars and power lines were damaged.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

"Russian inhumans. In the morning, they killed a man in Nikopol and wounded two more, but they didn't stop there. Within an hour, kamikaze drones were sent to the city. And again he was injured among civilians. This is a 43-year-old man," the statement reads.

It is noted that in total, the Nikopol region survived a dozen attacks in one day. The enemy shelled the district center and the Marhanets community with heavy artillery. They also hit several UAVs.

Watch more: Special Forces of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroy position of Russian machine gunners on temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. VIDEO

An administrative building, a utility building and 2 industrial enterprises were damaged. 3 multi-storey buildings and 2 private houses were destroyed. An apartment caught fire in one of the houses due to shelling. The fire was extinguished by emergency workers.

Also, 7 cars were damaged – trucks and cars. It also affected power lines and gas pipelines.

See more: Ruscists hit five-story building in Nikopol, man died, two were injured. PHOTO











