’Absence of an action plan’. Reaction to the scandalous statement of People’s Deputy in photo jokes. PHOTOS

A collection of photo jokes from Censor.NET

’Absence of an action plan’. Reaction to the scandalous statement of People’s Deputy in photo jokes 01

Read more: People’s Deputy Kryvosheiev registered in Verkhovna Rada resolution on dismissal of "Servant of People" Bezuhla from post of deputy chairman of Committee on National Security

’Absence of an action plan’. Reaction to the scandalous statement of People’s Deputy in photo jokes 02

’Absence of an action plan’. Reaction to the scandalous statement of People’s Deputy in photo jokes 03

’Absence of an action plan’. Reaction to the scandalous statement of People’s Deputy in photo jokes 04

’Absence of an action plan’. Reaction to the scandalous statement of People’s Deputy in photo jokes 05

Read more: "Servant of People" Tsyba on Bezuhla’s words about Zaluzhnyi: I consider my colleague’s statements unacceptable during the war

’Absence of an action plan’. Reaction to the scandalous statement of People’s Deputy in photo jokes 06

Read more: Fate of a deputy, underside of Russian propaganda, new weapon of a barbarian. Fresh memes by Censor.NET. PHOTOS

’Absence of an action plan’. Reaction to the scandalous statement of People’s Deputy in photo jokes 07

Read more: "Servant of People" Yanchenko on statements of "Servant of People" Bezuhla: This is not the time to criticize the Armed Forces of Ukraine when Ukraine is fighting such an insidious and cruel enemy

Read more: The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense will consider the dismissal of the "servant of the people" Bezugla from the post of chairman of the subcommittee. DOCUMENT

’Absence of an action plan’. Reaction to the scandalous statement of People’s Deputy in photo jokes 08

’Absence of an action plan’. Reaction to the scandalous statement of People’s Deputy in photo jokes 09

Read more: Servant of people Bezuhla demands resignation of Chief Committee of Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhnyi: Such leadership must go

’Absence of an action plan’. Reaction to the scandalous statement of People’s Deputy in photo jokes 10

Read more: European Solidarity MPs demand that Verkhovna Rada recall Mariana Bezuhla

’Absence of an action plan’. Reaction to the scandalous statement of People’s Deputy in photo jokes 11

