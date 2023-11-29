Russians struck 26 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region within day, one person was killed, 4 people were injured. PHOTOS

During the past day, the Russian army struck 153 villages in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Yurii Malashko, Censor.NET informs.

"111 artillery shells fell on the territory of Orikhiv, Bilohiria, Zatyshshi, Novoselivka, Charivne, Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Pyatikhatky, Lobkove, Plavni, and other front-line towns and villages," the message reads.

A 25-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were injured as a result of 2 rocket attacks on Zaporizhzhia. The occupiers also carried out 30 UAV attacks on Huliaypole, Novodanilivka, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Maly Tokmachka, Levadne, Poltavaka and Mali Shcherbaky, 8 anti-aircraft missile attacks on Zaliznychne, Malya Tokmachka, Verkhnia Tersa and Robotyne, and also hit Robotyne and Novodarivka with aerial shells.

On November 28, around 11:10 a.m., the Ruscists attacked Stepnohirsk with a kamikaze drone. As a result of the attack, a 67-year-old resident died, two more people were injured. 2 trucks were also damaged.

