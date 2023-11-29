Farewell ceremony for Serhii Pavlichenko, fallen defender of Ukraine, Dynamo ultras and political prisoner of Yanukovych era, was held in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, on November 29, at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv, a funeral service was held for Serhii Pavlichenko, a soldier, a representative of the Dynamo Kyiv ultras, and a political prisoner of Viktor Yanukovych’s time, who died while defending Ukraine.

After the farewell in the Mikhailovsky Golden-Domed Monastery, the body of the Hero was taken to Independence Square, where Ukrainians were also able to say farewell to Pavlichenko.

The deceased was buried at the military cemetery in Lukianivka.

Serhii Pavlichenko was a soldier of the 78th Regiment of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We would like to recall you that Serhii Pavlichenko was a political prisoner during the time of Viktor Yanukovych. In 2012, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced Dmytro Pavlichenko to life imprisonment and his son Serhii to 13 years in prison. They were accused of the murder of Judge Serhii Zubkov.

In their appeal against the verdict, the Pavlichenkos asked the then Prosecutor General Viktor Pshonka to initiate a criminal case against the investigator of the capital's prosecutor's office. According to them, he falsified the materials of the interrogation of one of the main witnesses. The defendants also stated that they were tortured.

The Pavlichenkos were released in February 2014 in pursuance of the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine "On the release of political prisoners", which provided for the release of 23 people throughout Ukraine.

During the time when the Pavlichenkos were convicted, Dynamo fans held rallies demanding the release of political prisoners. At every match of Kyiv, fans hung banners with a call: "freedom for Pavlichenkos."

