Collaborator who held "referendum" in Kherson was detained and sent to pre-trial detention center. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers in Kherson detained a collaborator who helped the Russian occupiers hold a "referendum" last year.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

The suspect is 56 years old. According to investigators, in September 2022, he took up the position of "secretary of the precinct election commission", which the occupation authorities established to hold a "referendum" on the withdrawal of the occupied part of the Kherson region from Ukraine and joining the Russian Federation.

In this position, the suspect informed the "central election commission of Kherson region" about the commission's meetings, kept minutes and records of the working time of other District Election Committee (DEC) members.

He also kept records of the "voter turnout" and submitted the results of the "voting" with protocols to the "Central Election Commission of Ukraine" for further falsification of the results in favor of the Kremlin.

The man is suspected of collaborative activities. He was taken into custody and can be imprisoned for a term of 5 to 10 years.

