Upgraded Bohdana self-propelled artillery system with ammunition delivery system is already operating at front. PHOTO

The upgraded Ukrainian self-propelled artillery system Bohdana is already operating at the frontline.

This was reported by the National Association of Defence Industries of Ukraine (NAUDI), Censor.NET reports.

"One of the most famous Ukrainian developments in the military-industrial complex, the 2C22 Bohdana self-propelled artillery system, is already operating at the front in an upgraded form - with an ammunition delivery system," the statement said.

See more: Consequences of Russian attack on Sadove village in Kherson region. PHOTOS





Photo: 1 Ivan Bohun Separate Special Forces Brigade

The Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Plant and Ukrainian Armour are involved in the production of the Bohdana as subcontractors.

"With the advent of the delivery system, the rate of fire of the self-propelled artillery system. Howitzer crews have already used it in all areas of the frontline: from Kharkiv region to the Black Sea coast, and now they are destroying the occupiers in the Ukrainian steppes," NAUDI added.