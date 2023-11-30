Border guards discovered Russian cache of ammunition in de-occupied territory of Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Border guards found a Russian military warehouse with ammunition in the de-occupied territory of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy ammunition depot was found in the de-occupied territory of the Kharkiv region by the fighters of the Kramatorsk detachment. The cache contained 13 shells for self-propelled guns, ammunition for a tank, as well as a 220 mm rocket for the BM-27 Uragan MLRS.



The discovered ammunition was handed over to one of the brigades of the Defense Forces of Ukraine for "return" to the previous owners," the statement said.

