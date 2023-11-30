During day, russians carried out almost 10 attacks on the Nikopol region: houses, power lines and gas pipelines were damaged. PHOTOS
7360
During the day, the occupiers attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Nikopol, Pokrovsk village and Marganets communities were under fire.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy shelled the area with artillery, aimed kamikaze drones and dropped ammunition from UAVs.
Nikopol, Pokrovsk village and Marhanets communities were hit.
9 private houses and 1 apartment building were damaged. 3 outbuildings and cars were mutilated. Power lines and gas pipelines were affected," the statement reads.