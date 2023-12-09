Two dead and one wounded: occupiers shelled Kupiansk with artillery. PHOTOS

At around 15:30, Russian forces shelled the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region with artillery. Two women were killed and one man was wounded.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"Two women aged 57 and 71 died as a result of hostile shelling of Kupiansk. A 30-year-old man was wounded.



Preliminary, the occupants attacked with artillery around 15:30.



A private house, a garage, a fence and a summer kitchen were damaged.



Law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the crime against civilians," he wrote.

