Zelensky talks to Orban at inauguration of Argentine President Milei. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelensky had a brief conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Argentina.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported byYevropeiska Pravda

Orban and Zelensky spoke in the Argentine parliament in the guest box. The footage of their conversation was posted on the official YouTube channel of the Senate of Argentina.

The President's Office has not yet commented on the details of Zelensky's communication with Orban.

Read more: Zelensky spoke on phone with Macron: Next French defence package will significantly increase Ukraine’s firepower

It is known that from Argentina, Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, who received Orban in Paris on Friday.

After Volodymyr Zelensky was elected president in 2019, the two leaders met only briefly. Ukraine's president offered the Hungarian prime minister a full-fledged meeting, but it never took place, although Kyiv viewed the potential meeting as an opportunity to open a new chapter in relations between the two countries.



