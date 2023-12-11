Consequences of missile attack in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Rocket fragments damaged residential buildings.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Darnytsia District State Administration in Kyiv, Mykola Kalashnyk.

It is noted that residential buildings in the neighbourhood were damaged as a result of the missile attack.

"In several streets, the blast wave blew out windows of a dozen residential buildings. Rescue services and ambulances are at the scene, and investigative and operational groups are working. In the near future, utilities will start working to eliminate the consequences of the night air attack," the statement said.

