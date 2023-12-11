520 FPV drones "Dyki Shershni" ("Wild Hornets") were produced in November and sent to front line. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Thanks to the Censor.NET and Butusov+ communities, UAH 8.5 million was raised last month, which was used to manufacture 520 FPV drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Thus, it was purchased:



- 435 batteries;

- 300 detonators;

- 10 video communication repeaters (own production);

- 7 backpacks for FPV backpacks;

- Equipment for the operator - 8 sets;

- Signal amplification antennas - 15 pieces;

The drones were received:



- The Bulava strike unit from the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Presidential Brigade;

- "Taistra" unit from the 10th Edelweiss Brigade;

- "Achilles" from the 92nd Separate Special Forces Brigade;

- The Third Assault Brigade and the Fifth Assault Brigade;

- The Asgard unit;

- 40th Separate Artillery Brigade;

- 1st Separate Battalion "Da Vinci Wolves";

- Military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine;

- Units of the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Special Forces, the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard.

Details for raising money for Wild Hornets:



Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb



PrivatBank: 4731219611037825



PayPal: [email protected]

