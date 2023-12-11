520 FPV drones "Dyki Shershni" ("Wild Hornets") were produced in November and sent to front line. VIDEO&PHOTOS
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Thus, it was purchased:
- 435 batteries;
- 300 detonators;
- 10 video communication repeaters (own production);
- 7 backpacks for FPV backpacks;
- Equipment for the operator - 8 sets;
- Signal amplification antennas - 15 pieces;
The drones were received:
- The Bulava strike unit from the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Presidential Brigade;
- "Taistra" unit from the 10th Edelweiss Brigade;
- "Achilles" from the 92nd Separate Special Forces Brigade;
- The Third Assault Brigade and the Fifth Assault Brigade;
- The Asgard unit;
- 40th Separate Artillery Brigade;
- 1st Separate Battalion "Da Vinci Wolves";
- Military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine;
- Units of the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Special Forces, the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard.
Details for raising money for Wild Hornets:
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
PrivatBank: 4731219611037825
PayPal: [email protected]