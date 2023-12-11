SSU serves suspicion notices to two militants who seized Volnovakha and Mariupol. PHOTOS

The SSU collected evidence against two more traitors who joined the Russian occupation groups and fought against the Defence Forces in eastern and southern Ukraine.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, both defendants voluntarily joined the combat units of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces. After the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the aggressor country, they took an active part in the battles in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Both criminals were captured during the fierce fighting near Avdiivka and Robotyne in October this year.

According to SSU military counter-intelligence, one of the detainees was a member of terrorist Bezler's group, where he held the "position" of a machine gunner. After 24 February 2022, he, together with Russian troops, captured Volnovakha and Verkhniotoretske in the Donetsk region. For this, the head of the local occupation administration Pushilin awarded the so-called 'Order of the Republic' to the defendant's unit. Later, the militant group was redeployed to the area of Krasnohorivka to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders defending Avdiivka.

Another traitor is a resident of the temporarily occupied Crimea. On 1 August this year, he signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defence and joined the ranks of the "Kadyrov's" regiment of the 42nd motorised rifle division of the aggressor country. As a member of this unit, he stormed Mariupol, and after the city was captured, he took part in the so-called 'mopping up' operations against members of the resistance movement. Then he was sent for a month to military exercises of the invaders in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk. After completing the "courses", the militant was sent to the area of Robotyne village to deter the counter-offensive operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the southern front.

SSU investigators have served both detainees a notice of suspicion under Art. 1, 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason). The offender faces life imprisonment.

