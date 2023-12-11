Odesa detains TRC employee who helped tax evaders go abroad for $10,000. PHOTO

The man offered to declare servicemen unfit for service for health reasons or to help them obtain guardianship over a person with a disability.

This was reported by the police of Odesa region

According to the investigation, the offender served in the TRC in Odesa. Together with his brother, he received $7,000 in exchange for helping to discharge a man liable for military service.

Investigators also found that while working at another territorial recruitment centre in Odesa region, the offender independently found a man who was liable for military service and wanted to flee Ukraine. In return for USD 10,000, the TRC employee promised to help with the registration of guardianship over a person with a disability or to register him as unfit for service for health reasons.

In this way, the fugitive could have left Ukraine without hindrance under martial law. The offender was detained after he received a $100 deposit on his cryptocurrency wallet.

The employee of the TRC was notified of suspicion of illegal cross-border trafficking and bribery. He faces up to 9 years in prison with a ban on holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities and confiscation of property.

The man is currently in custody, but may be released on bail in the amount of UAH 214,000.

The offender's brother was also notified of the suspicion. He may be punished for obtaining illegal benefits with a fine of UAH 34,000 to 85,000 or imprisonment for a term of 2 to 5 years.