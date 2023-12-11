National Police seized almost UAH 4.5 million from illegal amber miners in Rivne region during searches. PHOTOS

During the so-called ’amber operation’, police exposed seven members of the group, including a local community deputy, in Rivne region.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on the website of the National Police.

"The police exposed seven members of the group, including the ATC deputy. Their illegal activities had several directions: illegal mining, purchase of stones, processing and sale," the statement said.

As noted, in order to avoid attracting unnecessary attention, some of the participants set up mini-workshops in their homes. The processed amber was sold abroad.

Law enforcement officers exposed three members of the group at the site of illegal extraction of fossilised resin. They were found with homemade pumps with attached hoses and dug pits.

"During the searches, operatives and investigators seized more than 200 kilograms of raw amber, handmade motor pumps, tools for mining and processing stones, cars, an ATV, radio stations and draft records from the 'black diggers'," the National Police said.

