Consequences of enemy attack on Odesa region. PHOTOS

On the evening of 12 December, Russian invaders attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Odesa region with attack drones launched from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Southern Defence Forces.

"Under the cover of thick fog, the drones were attacking both from the Black Sea and from the direction of the temporarily occupied Kherson region. The air defense forces hit all 9 UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type," the statement said.

It is noted that one of the downed drones fell on the territory of a municipal car repair enterprise in Odesa, a fire broke out, which firefighters quickly extinguished. 2 civilian employees were injured and hospitalized, their condition is satisfactory. A warehouse was destroyed, 11 civilian vehicles were damaged, and 3 burned to the ground.

In Odesa district, the debris of another downed drone damaged a port infrastructure building. No people were injured.

