Residents of high-rise building damaged by Russian attack in Dnipro district will be sheltered at Point of Unbreakability. PHOTOS

Residents of a multi-story residential building in the Dnipro district of Kyiv, which suffered the most damage as a result of the nighttime rocket attack on the capital, will be temporarily sheltered at the Point of Unbreakability.

This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhii Popko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Unbreakable Point was opened on the territory of School No. 98, which is located nearby. Children studying at this school were transferred to distance learning.

"At this Point of Unbreakability, all victims will be provided with heat, hot drinks, internet, communication, and first aid," Popko said.

As a reminder, on the night of 13 December, Russians attacked Kyiv with S-400 and Iskanders. The attack resulted in more than 50 casualties, and damage to a hospital and residential buildings.