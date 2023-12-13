Church chorister of UOC MP was detained, who pointed enemy rockets at positions of AFU near Zaporizhzhia, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine detained another supporter of racism, who was adjusting Russian air attacks on Zaporizhzhia and expected the full occupation of the region. According to the investigation, the detainee was a church chorister and the wife of the rector of a local UOC-MP church.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

"It was established that using the coordinates of the suspect, the Russian occupiers tried to hit the locations of the Defence Forces near the regional center.

First of all, the enemy was interested in the temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units involved in counter-offensive operations on the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions," the statement said.

The SSU officers established the location of the Russian informant and detained her in her apartment in a village near Zaporizhzhia.

The investigation established that the defendant had been supporting the criminal actions of the Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion and hoped to capture the entire southern region of Ukraine. She repeatedly told her acquaintances from Moscow about this in telephone conversations.

Subsequently, the defendant began to track the locations of the AFU personnel and military equipment in the community.

She passed the information she received via messenger to her acquaintances in Russia, who then "reported" it to representatives of the Russian special services, the press service said.

During the searches at the detainee's place of residence, a mobile phone was found, which she used to transmit classified information.

Based on the collected evidence, the SSU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments, and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

