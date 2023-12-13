Five organizers of "schemes for evaders" were detained: some of them were engaged in "demobilization" of current military, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine has blocked new schemes to evade military service and illegally leave Ukraine for men of military age.

As a result of complex measures in different regions of Ukraine, 5 organizers of transactions were detained, who offered criminal "services" not only to potential recruits, but also to current military personnel. Criminals "guaranteed" their clients that for money, they would "erase" them from military records or facilitate their transportation abroad beyond the control checkpoints.



"The price of the question "was up to 6 thousand dollars from one evader, depending on the urgency of the" order.



Thus, in Cherkasy, a local lawyer and his accomplice were caught "in the act." The accomplice was selling fake conclusions from the Military Medical Commission to active-duty military personnel. The forged documents stated the clients had "poor health," which served as a formal basis for their "discharge" from military service. Subsequently, the "demobilized" individuals could use the forgery to travel abroad.

In Kyiv, two residents of the capital were exposed, who transported evaders to the European Union through the territory of unrecognized Transnistria. Before the "trip," the individuals involved provided their clients with fake military medical commission documents indicating their "unfit for service" status due to the "presence of chronic illnesses." Subsequently, the evaders were gathered at an agreed-upon location and transported in a private car to the territory of the so-called "PMR" (Transnistrian region), from where they could continue on to the EU.

In Zaporizhzhia, two fraudsters have been arrested for extorting money from military conscripts. In exchange for a fee, the criminals promised potential conscripts that they could "exempt" them from mobilization, claiming to have "personal connections" in the military enlistment office. However, after receiving money from the evaders, the perpetrators would cut off contact with them and disappear.



As noted, all exposed facts are being investigated. Attackers face various prison terms.

