Occupiers shelled Nikopol twice in one day with heavy artillery and attacked with kamikaze drone, woman was wounded. PHOTOS

In the afternoon, the enemy sent a kamikaze drone to Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, and shelled the city twice with heavy artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"A 70-year-old woman received a shrapnel wound. She received medical assistance and is being treated at home.

A recreation centre, an administrative building, a kindergarten, two private enterprises and a non-residential building were damaged. Half a dozen multi-storey buildings, an outbuilding and a car were damaged," the statement said.

Lysak also informed about emergency messages from the State Emergency Service: "From today, residents of the region are receiving them. This is necessary because due to the hacker attack on Kyivstar, not all communities in the region have the opportunity to switch on the siren. We cannot neglect people's safety. That's why we decided to duplicate the alerts."

