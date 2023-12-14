Stoltenberg met with Fico in Brussels. They talked about Ukraine. PHOTOS

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg received Prime Minister Robert Fico of Slovakia at NATO Headquarters. They discussed continued support for Ukraine and the further strengthening of the Alliance’s deterrence and defence posture.

Stoltenberg stressed that "there is no sign that Putin is preparing for peace. Instead, the Kremlin is preparing for a long and exhausting war".

The NATO Secretary General thanked Fico for confirming that Slovakia will continue to provide humanitarian assistance and contribute to NATO's comprehensive assistance package for Ukraine.

Stoltenberg also called on the allies to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine, insisting that "cutting off military aid to Kyiv would prolong the war, not end it."

He also welcomed US President Biden's clear commitment to provide critical assistance to Ukraine, stressing that "if Putin wins in Ukraine, there is a real risk that his aggression will not end there".

