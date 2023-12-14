Paratroopers at front will receive six tractors with crane that loads ammunition. PHOTOS

Six DAF YA trucks worth almost UAH 30 million will be handed over to paratroopers defending Ukraine at the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the European Solidarity.

The cars were financed by the party, and the leader of the political party and the fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, will deliver them to the frontline in the coming days.

It is noted that these vehicles are even more powerful than DAF Leyland, which the Poroshenko Foundation and Community Matters volunteers have been supplying to the frontline by the hundreds.

"This is a very cool machine, look at it - it is a crane for Ukrainian artillery, it loads 155s, it does it very quickly and effectively supplies artillery with ammunition. We managed to find and buy these beauties at NATO warehouses in the Netherlands and Belgium. They will soon find their best use at the Ukrainian front. In total, Maryna, Sprava Hromadas and European Solidarity will hand over 6 trucks for paratroopers and 6 baths to our military this time," Poroshenko said.

"The six bath and laundry complexes are the completion of our programme to provide these complexes to the Air Assault Forces. This means that every battalion among all the brigades of the Air Assault Forces should have the complexes manufactured by us," the EU leader added.

Read more: Sweden approved €124 million aid package for Ukraine









