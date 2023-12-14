Ruscists attacked Toretsk: Fire station building damaged. PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked Toretsk in the Donetsk region, damaging a fire station building.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"This afternoon, Russian troops shelled the city of Toretsk. The blast wave damaged the window glazing and interior decoration of the building of the fire department of the State Emergency Service.



There were no casualties among the personnel and no damage to equipment," the statement said.

Read more: Russia has no plans to wage war against Ukraine in 2025 - Budanov



