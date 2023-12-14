News Photo • War

Volunteer fighter of Carpathian Sich from Colombia with call sign Bad Boy was killed while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

A soldier of the separate Carpathian Sich battalion from Colombia with the call sign Bad Boy was killed while defending Ukraine from Russian invaders.

This was reported on Facebook by a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Andriiko, Censor.NET reports.

"The Carpathian Sich mourns today to take revenge tomorrow.

Our brother, a young man, a great warrior from distant Colombia, Bad Boy, died on the battlefield. He was on the front line for a year and a half in the very hell of war.

Someday, after the victory, we will erect a memorial and remember all the Colombians who died in the battles against the world's evil, Russia.

Eternal glory to the Cossack!" the statement reads.

