Consequences of enemy shelling of Kupiansk district. PHOTOS

Two civilians were wounded as a result of hostile shelling in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region. Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor’s Office in the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war have been launched.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, on 24 December, at around 02:50, Russian servicemen shelled the village of Pidseredne, Kupiansk district. Civilians were injured. They were hospitalized. Residential buildings and cars were damaged in the village. According to preliminary information, the occupiers shelled the village with Smerch multiple rocket launchers and artillery.

It is also noted that at around 4:30 the enemy shelled Kupiansk-Vuzlovy with artillery. A private household was damaged.

On 23 December, at around 04:00 p.m., the occupation forces struck Kupiansk with MLRS. As a result of the hit, a private house caught fire.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with police investigators, are taking all measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the armed forces of the aggressor state