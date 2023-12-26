Security training is being conducted in Kyiv: Checkpoints are being set up and vehicles are being checked. PHOTO

In Kyiv, the National Police, the Patrol Police and other structural units will conduct security training from 25 to 28 December.

This was reported by the KCMA press service, Censor.NET reports.

"The grouping of Kyiv defence forces and means, in cooperation with the Kyiv City Military Administration, the patrol and national police and other structural units, will conduct training in different districts of the capital from 25 to 28 December!" - the statement reads.

According to KCMA, the training involves the deployment of temporary checkpoints, installation of restrictive signs, and elements of engineering barriers. The conditions include the testing of vehicles, documents, checkpoint security elements, and certain demonstration, search and counter-sabotage activities. The training is aimed at improving the management system, organisation, and effective interaction to ensure public safety (in case of an escalation of the situation) and certain measures to protect civilians.

