Four people killed and three wounded as result of Russian strikes in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

In the morning, Russian invaders struck at the territory of the Donetsk region, killing 4 people and 3 others were wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Thus, at about 8 a.m., the Russian-backed militants shelled Toretsk with artillery. The explosions killed a 67-year-old woman in her own yard, and a 74-year-old man died on the roadway near the local hospital.

At the same time, the invaders shelled Pivnichne urban-type settlement of Toretsk, where a 73-year-old man was killed and a 62-year-old resident was wounded near a private house.

"Two hours later, the Russian army shelled Avdiivka. A shell hit a private house, killing a 61-year-old resident and his 56-year-old wife, who was trapped in the rubble. After the victim was provided with emergency medical aid, she was hospitalized with an open skull fracture and brain contusion, multiple shrapnel wounds to her body. The victim's condition is currently assessed as serious," the statement said.

Ruscist also struck at Kostiantynivka of the Pokrovsk district. A 61-year-old woman was killed in her own home when a Russian shell fragment pierced her chest and abdomen.

