Enemy attacked Odesa at night, one person was killed, three others were wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS
This was reported in the Defense Forces of the South, Censor.NET informs.
Air defense destroyed 12 "Shahed" UAVs in the Odesa region, 3 in the Mykolaiv region, 2 in the Vinnytsia region.
"The enemy hit Kherson in a concentrated manner, a shopping center and apartment buildings were damaged there. The warehouses of the agricultural research institution were also hit. The information on the victims is being clarified," the message says.
That night, the enemy concentrated its attack on Odesa. Air defense forces have worked out all enemy targets.
"Debris of the downed UAV fell on one of the uninhabited new buildings. Also, a drone shot down in the air fell on summer houses in the suburbs of Odesa.
A fire broke out, which had already been extinguished. One person died, three were injured, including a 17-year-old boy," the Southern Defense Forces said.