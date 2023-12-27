During day, occupiers attacked Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones: high-rise building, private houses and gas pipeline were damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on December 27, Russians continued to attack the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Nikopol, Myrove and Marhanets communities were under fire.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"During the day, the aggressor shelled Nikopol district with artillery - Myrove and Marhanets communities. And also the district center. He also directed kamikaze drones at the latter.



A multi-storey building, 9 private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged. People are unharmed," the statement said.



As noted, in other districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the air raid warning signal repeatedly warned of danger, but there were no enemy attacks.

