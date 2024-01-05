News • Photo • Aid to Ukraine
Norwegian F-16s have landed in Denmark for training of Ukrainian pilots. PHOTOS
Norway completes the transfer of two F-16 fighter jets to Denmark to train Ukrainian pilots.
This was announced by the Norwegian Armed Forces, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.
The landing of the Norwegian F-16s in Denmark "was an important step in our ongoing support for Ukraine," the statement said.
"After more than 40 years of service, these aircraft will train Ukrainian servicemen, strengthening our commitment to Ukraine's defense," the Norwegian Armed Forces added.