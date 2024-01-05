Sappers defused warhead of enemy’s "Kinzhal" missile in Kyiv – SES. PHOTOS

In Kyiv, the State Emergency Service sappers neutralized a warhead of an enemy airborne hypersonic missile "Kinzhal".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"Today, pyrotechnics of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine worked in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, and the Kinzhal missile was the achievement of our specialists," the statement said.





