Commander of Air Force Oleschuk hinted at destruction of control post at Saky airfield: Thanks to our pilots for their excellent work. VIDEO

Commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleshchuk hinted at the destruction of the control centre at the Saki airfield in occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Oleshchuk's Telegram channel.

"Saki airfield! All targets have been shot down!" Unfortunately, our Air Force has been left without another control point in Crimea! Once again, I thank our pilots for their excellent work!" he wrote, without giving any details.

