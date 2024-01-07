In Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, body of dead child was removed from rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing, - SES. PHOTOS
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.
"Donetsk region. Pokrovsk district. In the village of Rivne, the body of a dead child was removed from the rubble. At present, 9 people are known to be wounded," the statement said.
An operation to search for 9 people, including 4 children, is underway at the site of the destroyed houses in Pokrovsk and Rivne village.
Yesterday evening, rescuers removed the body of a woman from the rubble in Pokrovsk.
As a reminder, on 6 January, the occupiers shelled the private sector of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. At least 6 people were wounded in the shelling of Pokrovsk. The private sector of the city was hit - 6 houses were destroyed. Three people may still be under the rubble.