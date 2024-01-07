In Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, body of dead child was removed from rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing, - SES. PHOTOS

On 6 January, at least 6 people were injured and two people died as a result of Russian shelling of Pokrovsk and Pokrovsk district. The search operation is ongoing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"Donetsk region. Pokrovsk district. In the village of Rivne, the body of a dead child was removed from the rubble. At present, 9 people are known to be wounded," the statement said.

An operation to search for 9 people, including 4 children, is underway at the site of the destroyed houses in Pokrovsk and Rivne village.

Yesterday evening, rescuers removed the body of a woman from the rubble in Pokrovsk.

As a reminder, on 6 January, the occupiers shelled the private sector of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. At least 6 people were wounded in the shelling of Pokrovsk. The private sector of the city was hit - 6 houses were destroyed. Three people may still be under the rubble.

See also Censor.NET: One person rescued from the rubble of a house in Pokrovsk, search operation continues. Photo report











