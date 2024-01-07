Ruscists targeted apartment building in Kherson, woman died. PHOTOS

During another shelling of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank, Russians hit a residential building.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, one woman died and one was injured as a result of a direct hit by an enemy shell.

Two people were killed and several injured in Kherson this morning.

"Explosions are heard in Kherson all day long. The city is under heavy fire from the Russian army," said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Also read: Enemy shells Kherson again, market in city centre under fire, man wounded





