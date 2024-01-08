Defending Ukraine, 23-year-old MіG-29 pilot Vladislav Zalistovskyi with the call sign Blue Helmet was killed. PHOTO

A 23-year-old pilot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vladyslav Zalistovskyi, with the call sign "Blue Helmet", died while defending Ukraine.

This was reported by pilot Tondur Philip (Air Fighter), Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, our small aviation family has suffered a grief, we have lost not just a pilot, but also a reliable colleague, friend, son and just a wonderful and bright person, Vladyslav!

He was one of those with whom I would perform any task with confidence that he would not leave me in a difficult situation, which was true in the military and in life in general! Unfortunately, none of us will ever see his new videos again. Vladislav died defending our sky, although he was only 23, just think about this figure of 23 years, and he was a pilot of a MiG-29 combat aircraft and had already flown dozens of combat missions, I bow my head to him and pay tribute to him as a true combat pilot who died defending Ukraine!" the pilot wrote.

His girlfriend, Yevhenia Nesterenko, also reported the death of the soldier.

The pilot was born in Malyn, Zhytomyr region. In 2021, he graduated from the Flight Faculty of the Kharkiv National University of the Air Force named after Ivan Kozhedub.

At work, Vladyslav Zalistovskyi was a pilot of a MiG-29 combat aircraft.

