There are many seriously wounded: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help for soldiers in hospital and at front line. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defenders in frontline hospitals need devices to save limbs. And soldiers on the front line need drones and charging stations.

"The frontline hospital urgently needs external fixation devices to save the legs and arms of our soldiers. There are a lot of seriously wounded, doctors operate around the clock without rest. The bill for 60 devices is 150 thousand UAH. Please help us, the injuries are very severe.

The assault unit is also in great need of the following:



Tablets - 43 thousand UAH

Charging stations - 60 thousand UAH

And drones, drones are very much needed," the statement said.

In the new year, Yusupova paid for and sent to the front charging stations - 50 thousand UAH, three Mavic 3 drones - 225 thousand UAH, a thermal imager - 57 thousand UAH, clothes for the wounded - 23 700 UAH and chemical heating pads.

Details for help:

PayPal - [email protected]



Privatbank - 5168752017223390



Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142



Link to the jar



https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z



Bank card number



5375 4112 0025 4253

