Beatings in Ternopil TCR: two military enlistment officers to be tried. PHOTOS
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.
As a result of the investigation, the soldier of the security company was charged with intentional bodily harm of medium gravity, torture, and illegal deprivation of liberty (Article 122(2), Article 127(3), Article 146(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and the commander of the unit was charged with torture and illegal deprivation of liberty (Article 125(1), Article 127(3) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The pre-trial investigation was carried out by investigators of the Territorial Department of the State Bureau of Investigation in Lviv with the operational support of the State Bureau of Investigation.
As reported, a video was posted on social media showing the beating of men in the walls of the Ternopil military comm issariat. Criminal proceedings wereopened over the incident. Subsequently, the SBI noted that SBI officers had launched aninvestigation into the abuse of power by employees of the Ternopil military registration and enlistment office.
Censor.NET also reported that officers of the military registration and enlistment office were notified of suspicion over the beating of men in the Ternopil recruitment centre. On 13 October, the court imposed a measure of rest raint in the form of nightly house arrest on two employees of the Ternopil United City Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support suspected of torturing conscripts.