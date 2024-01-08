Beatings in Ternopil TCR: two military enlistment officers to be tried. PHOTOS

Under the procedural supervision of the Ternopil Specialised Defence Prosecutor’s Office of the Western Region, an indictment was sent to court against two servicemen of the united city military training centre who had beaten conscripts. The incident took place in October 2023.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As a result of the investigation, the soldier of the security company was charged with intentional bodily harm of medium gravity, torture, and illegal deprivation of liberty (Article 122(2), Article 127(3), Article 146(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and the commander of the unit was charged with torture and illegal deprivation of liberty (Article 125(1), Article 127(3) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation was carried out by investigators of the Territorial Department of the State Bureau of Investigation in Lviv with the operational support of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Read more: Violence in Ternopil TCR: two employees of Military Commissariat were put under night house arrest





Read more: Two people were killed as result of Russian drone attack in Sumy region (updated)

As reported, a video was posted on social media showing the beating of men in the walls of the Ternopil military comm issariat. Criminal proceedings wereopened over the incident. Subsequently, the SBI noted that SBI officers had launched aninvestigation into the abuse of power by employees of the Ternopil military registration and enlistment office.

Censor.NET also reported that officers of the military registration and enlistment office were notified of suspicion over the beating of men in the Ternopil recruitment centre. On 13 October, the court imposed a measure of rest raint in the form of nightly house arrest on two employees of the Ternopil United City Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support suspected of torturing conscripts.