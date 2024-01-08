11 people killed as result of Russian strike on Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region – MIA. PHOTOS

Search and rescue operations at the sites of shelling in Pokrovsk district have been completed. Forensic experts continue to identify body fragments.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

"The victims were searched for with the aid of dogs trained to find remains. Investigators are examining the found body fragments, forensic scientists are taking biological samples and conducting identification," the statement said.

It is noted that 5 victims have been identified so far. Three of the victims from the village of Rivne have been identified - a three-year-old girl, her father and mother, 32 and 30 years old. A 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were identified in Pokrovsk.

See more: In Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, body of dead child was removed from rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing, - SES. PHOTOS

Forensic experts continue to identify body fragments. Preliminarily, 11 people and their families were killed in the Russian strike.









As a reminder, on January 6, the occupants shelled the private sector of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region. At least 6 people were wounded in the shelling of Pokrovsk. The private sector of the city came under attack - 6 houses were destroyed. In the village of Rivne, the body of a dead child was pulled from the rubble. There are currently 9 wounded.