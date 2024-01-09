Ruscists shell Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery, damaging multi-storey buildings. PHOTO

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, after midnight, Marhanets in Nikopol region came under fire. The enemy attacked the city with heavy artillery.

"Five multi-storey buildings and two cars were damaged. No one was killed or injured," the statement said.

In other districts of Dnipropetrovsk oblast, the night passed quietly