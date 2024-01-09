Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 365 990 people (+ 820 per day), 6036 tanks, 8672 artillery systems, 11 203 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 365,990 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.01.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 365990 (+820) people,

tanks - 6036 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles - 11203 (+9) units,

artillery systems - 8672 (+6) units,

MLRS - 954 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 638 (+0) units,

aircraft - 329 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 6823 (+1),

cruise missiles - 1805 (+18),

warships /boats - 23 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 11552 (+10) units,

special equipment - 1333 (+5)

"The data are being clarified," the General Staff adds.