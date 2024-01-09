Consequences of Russian strikes on Kherson: Medical facility damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of shelling in Kherson, the building of a medical institution was damaged.

This was announced by the head of the CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian army struck Kherson several times with various types of weapons. Explosions were heard in different parts of the city.

The recent shelling damaged, in particular, the building of a medical institution. There were no casualties," the statement said.

