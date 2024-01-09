Volunteer from Bulgaria Svetoslav Slavkov killed in fighting for Ukraine near Kupiansk. PHOTO

Defending Ukraine from Russian invaders, a volunteer from Bulgaria, Svetoslav Slavkov, was killed in the battle of Kupiansk.

This was reported on Facebook by the Carpathian Sich battalion, Censor.NET reports.

"In the battle near Kupiansk, a Bulgarian football fan of Levski, Svetoslav Slavkov, laid down his life. Concerned Bulgarians raised funds for equipment and 31-year-old Svetoslav voluntarily went to Ukraine," the report says.

It is noted that the soldier took part in various areas, including Avdiivka, where the fiercest battles took place.

"He died defending the whole of Europe from the horde invasion. Eternal memory to the hero!" the battalion added.

See more: Defending Ukraine, 23-year-old MіG-29 pilot Vladislav Zalistovskyi with the call sign Blue Helmet was killed. PHOTO