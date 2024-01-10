He was "hunting" for Zaporizhzhia defense plants: SSU detained Russian military intelligence agent. PHOTO report

The SSU CI detained another agent of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (known as the GRU), who was operating in Zaporizhzhia. The offender tried to identify and pass to the aggressor the geolocations of local enterprises of the Ukrainian defence industry.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russian agent was primarily interested in factories that produce ammunition for heavy armoured vehicles and rocket and artillery weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The defendant also monitored the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Defence Forces in the regional centre.

See more: SSU serves suspicion notices to two militants who seized Volnovakha and Mariupol. PHOTOS

To do this, he travelled around the city by public transport and covertly recorded infrastructure facilities that he believed could be used to base Ukrainian troops or produce munitions.

SSU officers documented the facts of the Russian agent's reconnaissance and subversive activities and detained him in his apartment.

His mobile phone, which he used to take photos and videos of Ukrainian targets and communicate with the GRU, was seized.

See more: Special agent of FSS of Russian Federation, who wanted to recruit employee of Ukrainian special service and collected data on positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Odessa region, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars - SSU. PHOTO

According to the investigation, the defendant is a former deputy head of a department of the former regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who resigned from the service in 2014.

"At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he was recruited by a career military officer of the Russian Ministry of Defence, with whom he had received higher education during the Soviet era. In the autumn of 2023, this agent began to actively carry out hostile tasks," the statement said.

To communicate with the aggressor, the offender used an anonymous chat in a popular messenger, and transmitted information using encrypted words that he had worked out in advance.

Read it on Censor.NET: SBU exposes FSB agent in Zaporizhzhia who got a job with the OVA and leaked information on the movement of the Armed Forces and equipment. VIDEO + PHOTOS

Based on the evidence collected, the SSU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

He is currently in custody. The offender faces life imprisonment.











