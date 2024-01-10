Russians shelled mine in Donetsk region, agricultural enterprise was damaged. 2 people were injured. PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked the Donetsk region, damaging an agricultural enterprise. The occupiers also attacked a mine.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

An agricultural enterprise in Novoukrainka, Vuhledar district, was damaged.

"Pokrovsky district. A person was wounded in Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, and Katerynivka were shelled in the Mariinka district. The Kurakhove district came under fire three times: a house in Gostrye was damaged, and the industrial area of Kurakhove was hit. A mine was shelled in the Hrodivka district.



Kramatorsk district. The Lyman district suffered 9 shelling incidents: 6 in Yampol, 2 in Torske, and 1 in Zarichne.



Bakhmut district. In the Toretske district, 1 person was wounded and 5 houses were damaged; another house was damaged in Shcherbynivka. In the Chasiv Yar district, 10 private houses, an administrative building, and an industrial building were damaged," the statement said.

During the day, racists wounded 2 residents of the Donetsk region.

