27-year-old football referee, Volodymyr Bezborotko, was killed while defending Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia sector. PHOTO

Defending Ukraine against the Russian invaders, 27-year-old DUFLU referee Volodymyr Bezborotko was killed.

This was reported by the press service of the UAF, Censor.NET reports.

"DUFLU referee, 27-year-old Volodymyr Bezborotko from Bukovina, died in the war against Russia

Volodymyr Bezborotko worked for the Chernivtsi Oblast Football Association and made a significant contribution to the popularisation of children's and youth football in Bukovina. The referee defended Ukraine and was killed in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

On behalf of the Ukrainian Football Association and the entire football community, we express our sincere condolences to Volodymyr's family and friends," the statement said.

See more: Defending Ukraine, 23-year-old MіG-29 pilot Vladislav Zalistovskyi with the call sign Blue Helmet was killed. PHOTO