Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 377,820 people (+ 960 per day), 6214 tanks, 8947 artillery systems, 11,548 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 377,820 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
The total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 23.01.24 are approximately:
personnel - about 377820 (+960) people,
tanks - 6214 (+22) units,
armored combat vehicles - 11548 (+59) units,
artillery systems - 8947 (+51) units,
MLRS - 970 (+2) units,
air defence systems - 657 (+0) units,
aircraft - 331 (+0) units,
helicopters - 324 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 6961 (+0),
cruise missiles - 1820 (+1),
ships/boats - 23 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 11956 (+65) units,
special equipment - 1409 (+12)
The data is being updated.